Watch: College Football Player Punches Coach Mid-Game

Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee was dismissed from the team and expelled from school Saturday night after he hit Tigers head strength coach, T.J. Greenstone, twice in the head, knocking him to the turf on the sideline.

TSU athletics director Teresa Phillips confirmed to the Tennesseean that coach Rod Reed dismissed Lee, a senior from Dothan, Ala., off the team. The 22-year-old was expelled from the university on Monday.

The incident occurred at TSU’s game against Southern Missouri at TSU’s Hale Stadium on Saturday, which TSU won 23-20.

One of Greenstone’s job as a coach for TSU is to keep players who aren’t playing away from the sidelines so as to avoid penalties. The Tigers offense was on the field at the time as Greenstone walked down the sideline telling players to move back if they were too close. Lee is seen in videos footage hitting Greenstone twice on the side of his head. Greenstone can then be seen falling to the ground.

Lee, at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, did not play in Saturday’s game. He started in two games this season and six last season. He played in a total of 16 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was majoring in criminal justice. In 2016, he made the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Greenstone, who played defensive tackle at Vanderbilt from 2007-2011, is in his fourth season at TSU. He was named the program’s coordinator of strength and conditioning in August 2016 after spending two years as the assistant coordinator.

Photo Credit: Tennessee State University