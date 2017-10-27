Teenagers Arrested for Alleged Terror Plot Against High School

Two Georgia high school students have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly making terror threats toward their school and its staff.

CBS News affiliate CBS-46 reports Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley, both 17, are being charged as adults after police found a homemade incendiary device and an undetermined powder substance at McCurley’s home.

Subsequently, authorities found firearms at Dupree’s residence, along with powdered substance. His diary also allegedly detailed the student’s plans. Investigators said the guns will not be considered as evidence, and the powdered substance is being tested.

The teenagers, described as quiet by their peers and school staff members, were arrested Monday after a parent heard rumors there was a “hit list” targeting people at the Etowah High School. The names of those alleged “targets” will not be released.

Sgt. Marianne Kelley of the Cherokee County sheriff’s office said the two teens were friends, not romantically involved, and had not been in trouble with the law before.

“Most of the information we received was from the personal diary, what was written down,” Kelley said. “It’s still an open investigation.”

The two teenagers were taken for a medical evaluation before they were arrested or charged. Sheriff Frank Reynolds told the media that the motive remains unclear, but he believes “mental health issues” may have been a cause.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Dupree and McCurley face charges for making terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit arson and possession or transportation of a destructive device or explosive intending to kill, injure or destroy any public building.