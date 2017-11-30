Teenager Possibly on the Run With ‘Much Older’ Man She Met on Snapchat

A 15-year-old girl from Texas is believed to be on the run with a man she met on Snapchat.

Heaven Ray Cox, from Mauriceville, Texas, left a note in her bedroom claiming that she was on her way to California and would not be reachable by phone, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE.

The teen’s note, which was discovered by her parents on Nov. 26, did not give an explanation for her sudden disappearance, but close friends told her mother, Tammy Cox, that she had been “talking to a grown man on Snapchat.”

Police are currently investigating the claims that Cox may be with an older man, stating that they are “working diligently to verify and confirm” and will “actively pursue leads as they come available.”

The 15-year-old’s mother took to Facebook to plea for help.

“[Heaven Ray Cox] is in the company of a man much older than her. The man she has been talking to is a predator, who has apparently been manipulating her for some time, and in her current state of mind, she believes that he is her friend,” she wrote. “I am asking everyone to share this to their wall, and particularly those who live in California and every state between there and Texas. This man told her that he would be in San Antonio for Thanksgiving and that he would pick her up.”

The teen suffers from bipolar disorder and left her house without taking her medication with her. Her mother believes that she is in grave danger.

