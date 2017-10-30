Teen Puzzled After She’s Dress-Coded for a Full-Coverage Outfit

I got dress coded for this outfit. Turpin high school. Twitter do your thing. pic.twitter.com/0Dmn8OOosn — annie (@ConcannonAnnie) October 25, 2017



Annie Concannon, a high school student in Cincinnati, Ohio, told her Twitter followers she was “dress-coded” last week and has no idea why.

Concannon shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow shirt with a sorority’s Greek letters and jeans. Although the top was cropped, she wasn’t showing any skin.

“I got dress coded for this outfit. Turpin high school. Twitter do your thing,” she wrote.

The 17-year-old told Yahoo Lifestyle that her school’s dress code is simple: “Don’t show the three Bs: Boobs, Butt, Belly Button.” She says her outfit didn’t break any of these rules and she made it through first period without any comments. But her homeroom teacher called it “inappropriate” and “provocative.”

“I questioned her comment because I’ve worn that outfit in the past and it seemed completely reasonable to me,” Concannon told Yahoo. “She then pulled me out into the hallway stating that I should know better because I’m a senior and that I should not be making her the bad guy in this situation.”

Concannon was told to go to the principal’s office and get a new shirt, but she ignored the direction. Instead, she sat through second period without any issues again.

Things changed during third period, when another teacher told her to put a jacket on.

“She then explained to me that she received an email from the homeroom teacher that was sent to the entire staff that I needed to be wearing a jacket in every period,” Concannon recalled. “At this point I started crying because I was so frustrated by the situation. I have never been dress-coded before, and I felt the staff of my school put a target on my back.”

Concannon said she didn’t think this would happen to her, since it’s rare for students at her school to get in trouble for breaking dress code rules.

“I was just really frustrated with how I was treated, and that the dress code at my school is completely one-sided against the female gender. There are almost no rules in place for the boys at my school, but the girls are completely oversexualized,” she told Yahoo.

Concannon said she plans on wearing the outfit to school again “because I believe it causes no harm.”