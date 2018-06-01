Teen Mom Fatally Runs Over 7-Month-Old Daughter in Dispute With Dad, Police Say

A 7-month-old baby girl in California is dead after her teenage mother reportedly ran over her following a fight with the infant’s father.

Sarah Gomez, 19, of Ontario, California, was arrested Monday by Ontario Police and charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, child cruelty with possible injury or death, and driving under the influence after she allegedly ran over her infant daughter and the baby’s father, the Daily Bulletin reports.

Press release and updated booking charges in baby’s death investigation. pic.twitter.com/3iXsUPyydJ — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) May 29, 2018

The incident occurred late Monday night after Gomez and her boyfriend, a 21-year-old, returned home from a family gathering where they are believed to have been drinking. The couple had reportedly been arguing in the vehicle, which Gomez had been driving, when the infant’s father got out with the 7-month-old in his arms. It is said that once out of the car, Gomez struck them.

“The indications are that there was some kind of disagreement or argument in the car,” Ontario Police Sgt. Jeff Higbee told local station CBSLA. “We also have indications that there was some alcohol involved so possibly one or both of them had been drinking and had been at a family event or a gathering earlier in the evening and they were coming home when this occurred.”

Detectives are investigating what led up to Sarah Gomez (19) of Ontario, running over her 21-year-old boyfriend and 7-month-old daughter. The baby died from her injuries. Gomez has been arrested for murder and attempted murder. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) May 29, 2018

A family member took the infant, who had suffered serious injuries, and the infant’s father to a nearby hospital, where the 7-month-old later died. The 21-year-old father only suffered minor injuries.

It is not yet clear how the accident happened or why, nor is it clear if Gomez had intentionally struck her boyfriend and child.

Gomez was initially arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, though those charges were later changed to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, child cruelty with possible injury or death, and driving under the influence. It is not yet known if she has entered a plea or obtained a lawyer.

She is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail.