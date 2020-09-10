Ted Cruz Is on Donald Trump's Supreme Court Short List, and Onlookers Are Surprised
President Donald Trump recently revealed a list of 20 individuals whom he would consider nominating for the Supreme Court if there was a vacancy. Trump's list, which was released in an effort to elevate the nation's highest court as an issue for the upcoming presidential election, was comprised of a number of federal judges and Republican lawmakers. His list included his one-time rival for the Republican nomination for the presidency, Sen. Ted Cruz. In response to this news, Twitter users had plenty to say about the president's consideration of Cruz for the Supreme Court.
Cruz himself responded to this news on social media. The Texas senator noted that it is an "immense honor" to be considered for the position by Trump. "I am grateful for the president's confidence in me and for his leadership in nominating principled constitutionalists to the federal bench over the last four years," his statement read. "As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I've been proud to help confirm to the bench over 200 of President Trump's judicial nominees, including two to the Supreme Court. It's humbling and an immense honor to be considered for the Supreme Court. In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties — every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans — and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”
Shortly after the senator opened up about this news on social media, users weighed in with their own thoughts on this Supreme Court possibility. Based on the responses amongst those users, both Cruz's supporters and opponents have something to say about this news.
Sharing Their Thoughts
This is possibly the saddest thing I’ve seen today and that’s saying something.— Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) September 9, 2020
On Board
"Justice Cruz"... Kinda has a nice ring to it!— Scott Giorgini (@ScottGiorgini) September 9, 2020
Confused
I’m confused, #TedCruz. President Trump has publicly insulted your wife and falsely accused your father. What about being on any list of his has you humbled and deeply honored? #TrumpKnew #Vote #BidenHarris #TickTock https://t.co/ynCL0KhdD4— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) September 10, 2020
Can't Take It
I don’t think my sanity could survive another 4 years of trump + Ted Cruz as a SCOTUS judge https://t.co/Jbr6Kb4VEK— nima 🌺 (@neemssays) September 9, 2020
In Agreement
Congrats Ted! I always thought you’d make a great Supreme Court judge. It’s good to know someone agrees with me. 😁— Diane Schultz (@Diane1611) September 9, 2020
Really?
Wtf? Is this Parody?— Rain💙Votes🏳️🌈🤓😷 (@gnomemagic7) September 9, 2020
Not About It
Thanks for making me laugh today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mh49Df8nZI— Aleida Munoz (@aleidamunoz7) September 9, 2020