Grade School Teacher Found Guilty of Sexually Touching Students

A Canadian teacher was found guilty of sexually touching children.

On Monday, a judge ruled that 28-year-old Amanda Perreault, who teaches 2nd and 3rd graders at St. James Catholic Global Learning Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, was guilty of sexual interference and must register as a sex offender. She has also been sentenced to 90 days in jail and will receive 12 months probation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Friends Reveal New Information About Sabrina Limon’s Relationship With Man Who Killed Ex

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, sexual interference is the crime of touching a person under the age of 16 “for a sexual purpose.”

In addition to the sexual interference charge, Perreault was also charged with sexual assault, luring to commit invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child, according to The Spec. However, the charges were withdrawn.

Perreault, who taught at the Port Credit school since 2015, had been out on bail before her trial. The parents of children at the school were shocked to learn of Perreault’s behavior as she was well-liked among staff and students.

“It’s completely disgusting,” said Rebecca Thakur, a mother of one who lives in the neighborhood surrounding the school said. “Makes me worried because you put your trust in these people with your children.”

More: Teacher Arrested for Biting 2-Year-Old in the Face

Bruce Campbell, a spokesperson for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, said Perreault had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the trial. Before determining the next step of her employment, Campbell said the board was “waiting for additional information from the courts.”