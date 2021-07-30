Taylor Swift Sends Simone Biles and Suni Lee an Empowering Message of Support

✖

Taylor Swift sent Olympians Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey some words of encouragement while the U.S. team gymnasts are away in Tokyo. The "Everything Has Changed" singer was featured in a voiceover for a video showcasing the group of gymnasts prepared for the 2021 Olympic games. "Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you," she opened the clip.

Swift went on to acknowledge a few of the challenges the team faced in their pursuit of bringing home a gold medal –– including Biles' abrupt decision to sit out of the competition for mental health reasons. In her exit from the games, Jade and Suni were expected to perform in her place. "They didn't expect this to be the story, but that doesn't mean they weren't ready for the spotlight," Swift announced in the video. "They've worked for this, they've dreamed about this, they belong here."

"So don't be surprised as the story takes flight from here in the women's all around in Tokyo," Taylor continued. It seems Taylor's words rang true for Suni Lee, who scored a 57.44 in her event on Thursday morning, earning her a gold medal and the first place on the Olympics podium. The accomplishment also makes her the first Asian-American gymnast to win the top individual prize at the Olympic games. "I was nervous, but I did my best, and I'm super proud of myself... It's crazy. I didn't ever think I'd be here," Lee told reporters following the event.

While her parents couldn't be at the games in person, her father watched her win from their home in St. Paul, Minnesota. "I almost cried and I never cry," her father John Lee told Today's Hoda Kotb. "I'm so happy she won." He continued, adding that he had no doubts that she would do well, "but I didn't expect the gold," he said. "I'm so glad I built that beam for her." He also shared some kind words for the rest of team USA and Simone Biles. "I want to tell her team that no matter what, you all support her. I want to tell Simone that she truly is the GOAT because she let my baby girl bring the gold medal," he closed.