Tarrytown, New York Public Schools on Lockout Due to Police Manhunt

Five school districts in New York are on lockout Tuesday while police search for an armed shooting suspect in the surrounding area, school officials say.

Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, Elmsford and Tarrytown schools are on lockout, which means no one but students and staff are permitted in school buildings.

BREAKING – New video of scene in Tarrytown as police hunt for shooting suspect. @News12WC #news12wc pic.twitter.com/OORCYAU9Zm — Lisa Salvadorini (@LisaSalvadorini) February 27, 2018

Tarrytown schools were the first to issue a lockout status, with Irvington and the three others joining soon after.

“The students will be accepted into the buildings, but no outside activities will occur until further notice,” Tarrytown Superintendent Christopher Borsari said in a statement posted on the district’s website.

Borsari’s message stated that the nearby police activity that caused the lockout occurred at Sleepy Hollow Gardens, a nearby apartment complex. News 12 Westchester reports that a woman was shot at Sleepy Hollow Gardens Tuesday morning in an incident that put one person in the hospital and that police are searching for the shooter. Police have not confirmed those details.

Irvington School District’s Facebook page says there is an active police investigation in Tarrytown where “a male with a dark complexion, possibly wearing a camouflage jacket, is being sought and believed to be armed.”

The post continued, “At this time all schools will enter a lock out mode. Only students and staff will be permitted to enter a school building. Staff will man all entrances to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

Police activity in the area reportedly began around 7:15 a.m.

In his message, Tarrytown’s Borsari said the lockout was a precautionary measure. Only students and staff will be permitted into school buildings.

Tarrytown is a village in the town of Greenburgh in Westchester County, New York. It’s located on the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Tony Sinanis, superintendent of the Hastings-on-Hudson school district, emailed a note to the community saying only students and staff will be allowed to enter the district’s schools.

A note on the Elmsford school district’s website said while “there is no threat to the students of Elmsford,” the district was advised to do lock-out mode. It also said “staff will man all entrances” while allowing only students and staff to enter district buildings.

Students in Dobbs Ferry will not be permitted outside for lunch or recess, but advised that these measures are being taken as a precaution.

Police from the state, Westchester County and Greenburgh are on the scene assisting the Tarrytown police department with the investigation.