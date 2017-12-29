Target Pulls Anti-Semitic Game Pack From Shelves

Target has pulled a Cards Against Humanity expansion pack because of offensive, anti-Semitic statements on the cards.

Mike Lieber posted photos of the “Chosen People Pack,” which he spotted on clearance at Target on Thursday.

He took pictures of the most offensive cards, which read “Torturing Jews until they say they’re not Jews anymore,” “The part of Anne Frank’s diary where she talks about her vagina” and “Can’t you see? The Jews are behind everything – the banks, the media, even ___!”

“Despicable beyond,” Lieber wrote.

“To those saying ‘but that’s the point of the game,’ 2 things, 1. I don’t find anti-Semitic jokes humorous 2. for some reason, this is their only set targeting a religion/ethical group,” Lieber added.

Target responded to the tweet, telling Lieber they plan to pull the expansion pack from their stores.

“We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores,” the retailer said. “We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry. Thank you!”

Lieber also included a link to the cards on Walmart.com, but it has since been pulled from the site.

Cards Against Humanity is a popular party game known for its risque and politically incorrect playing cards. The game has been criticized in the past, notably in a 2016 New York Times op-ed in October 2016.