Target Open on Memorial Day? Hours Explained for the Holiday

Good new for holiday shoppers: Target stores are open on their usual schedules on Memorial Day 2023. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the national policy will be for stores to go on as usual on Monday in a report by Today. However, customers may want to double check their particular store's hours on the company's store locator website, available here.

"Target stores will be operating on Memorial Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location," the spokesperson said. For those observing the holiday, this could be a saving grace – Target has a yard and garden section that should have everything needed for a big cookout, while most stores now have a grocery section as well for any last-minute food items. Memorial Day is a national holiday and many businesses are closed for the day, including more conventional grocery stores, in some cases. Schools, banks and government buildings are typically closed to honor the military personnel who have lost their lives over the years.

Target itself recognizes Memorial Day as a holiday and pays employees extra to show up to work. According to a Reddit discussion by employees, the company pays time-and-a-half on Memorial Day, meaning that customers will make 1.5 times their usual hourly rate for those shifts. Some covet those extra valuable shifts while others would rather be at home enjoying their own barbecue.

Memorial Day 2023 marks the unofficial beginning of summer for many people and the first big party of the year, so a last-minute shopping trip could make or break the occasion. Be sure to check Target's website for all the details on your local store.