Police on the Hunt for Possible Serial Killer After Third Murder in Less Than Two Weeks

Police in Tampa think there might be a serial killer on the loose after a third victim was found murdered in the Seminole Heights area in 10 days.

On Thursday night, 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa was killed on his way home from work, police said. Naiboa, who was autistic, got on the wrong bus. According to the Tampa Bay Times, his body was found 200 yards from the bus stop.

“He took the wrong bus to this neighborhood; he should not have been to this neighborhood … he was going to another bus stop and he did not make it,” Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a press conference Friday.

Dugan said Naiboa’s parents called police when their son didn’t come home.

Naiboa’s murder was the third in the same area since Oct. 9 when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was killed. On Oct. 13, 32-year-old Monica Caridad Hoffa was found dead in a vacant lot nearby.

Police have no suspect and motive. The only thread connecting the three victims is the area where they were killed. The Times reports that police did not say what weapon was used in the killings.

“It’s clear to me that they’re all linked,” Dugan said Friday. “I’m convinced we are going to catch this person. It’s frustrating and it makes me angry they are able to vanish so quickly.”

The only lead police have so far is surveillance footage of a person walking taken on the night Mitchell was killed. However, Dugan said the public should not assume the race or gender of the person in the footage.

The Palm Beach Post reports that a $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).