Taco Dip Recall: FDA Recalls Dips and Salads Ahead of Super Bowl Parties

Before you open that taco dip for you and your family during the Super Bowl on Sunday, you should read the label. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service announced that Food Evolution is recalling over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salads because they contain meat that was not inspected by federal officials. The recall covers four different products made by the Schiller Park, Illinois-based company.

The dips and salads include meat made between Nov. 9, 2020 and Jan. 29, 2021, according to the USDA. They have "use by" dates through Feb. 6, 2021. The products covered under the recall are 31-oz. containers of “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet"; 18-oz. containers of "Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet"; 7-oz. containers of "Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet"; and 8-oz. containers of "German-Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet." The items have establishment numbers "EST. 34309" in the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retailers in Illinois.

The issue was found during routine FSIS verification tasks, the USDA said. Personnel found the company made the product at a facility without federal inspection, repackaged them, and included a USDA mark of inspection label on the product. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider," the USDA said. Consumers who bought the products should not eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store they were purchased from.

In January, the USDA announced a recall on another ready-to-eat item, but on a much larger scale. On Jan. 15, the department confirmed Nestle recalled over 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets because they were contaminated with glass and hard plastic. The impacted Hot Pockets were made between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, 2020. The issue was discovered when Nestle received four complaint about extraneous material in the food. Nestle received one report of a minor oral injury because of the issue.