Taco Bell's Menu Heads Back to the '90s for Major Throwback Items

For those searching for a bit of nostalgia, look no further than Taco Bell. The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain is preparing to throw things back to the '90s with the return of a fan-favorite menu lineup from the past: the Volcano Menu. Taco Bell announced earlier this month that the Volcano Menu is set to return to Taco Bell locations nationwide in June, with some fans even getting the chance to score the lineup early.

First introduced in 1995, the Volcano Menu boasts a lineup of "fiery flavors." On the menu is the Volcano Burrito, which kickstarted the Volcano Menu as a limited-run promotional item for the movie Congo. At the time, Taco Bell promoted it as "the spiciest burrito ever." Also on the menu is the Volcano Taco and the Lava Sauce a spicy nacho cheese sauce that can be added to any menu item. Packing plenty of heat and spices, the Volcano Menu quickly became a fan-favorite, though it was taken off menus in 2013.

sike 🌋Volcano Menu is coming back https://t.co/PxPtLN6NB0 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 16, 2023

Similar to the disappearance of other menus, the loss of the Volcano Menu didn't sit well with fans, with Taco Bell noting that "The menu, famous for its fiery flavors, has developed a cult-like following who have relentlessly championed its return." Several fan-created petitions were launched in an effort to bring the menu back, with one such petition garnering nearly 2,000 signatures. That petition reads, "once upon a glorious time, we had the volcano menu at Taco Bell. Delicious Volcano tacos, burritos, nachos, the $5 Volcano box, all served with a perfect lava sauce. But then, they took it all away. Suddenly. I'm making this petition to show Taco Bell how many of us are dying to have the Volcano Menu back in our lives." Taco Bell cited those such petitions as one of the reasons that persuaded them to relaunch the Volcano Menu.

"Like many of Taco Bell's iconic menu items, the Volcano Menu is beloved for its craveability to superfans and the everyday enthusiasts who value exclusive offers," the chain said. "From petitions, to recreating their own DIY alternatives from home, Taco Bell fans took to social advocating for the return. Taco Bell heard and is making this summer hotter than ever. Leading up to its availability this summer, fans can expect more news to flow.

The Volcano Menu is set to return to Taco Bell restaurants nationwide beginning June 29. Taco Bell Rewards Members will have early access to the lineup beginning June 27. Unfortunately, it seems the '90s nostalgia won't be here to stay, as Taco Bell noted the Volcano Menu is only returning "for a limited time."