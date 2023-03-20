Taco Bell Bringing Back Two Menu Items to Soften Blow of Losing Quesarito

Taco Bell is ditching the Quesarito, their 2014 addition to the menu that wraps a burrito in a quesadilla, something that seemed so radical in those days people didn't know what to do. Now it's on the verge of removal from the menu and folks may not know what to do again.

Thankfully, if Taco Bell is taking away this time, they are also giving back. Gone are the days when the entire menu is destroyed overnight, replaced with slow removals and new additions.

The Quesarito's removal allows Taco Bell to revive the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. Both have been on the menu in the past, but it is the first time this double kick of flavor has been on the menu at the same time.

The Bacon Club Chalupa is essentially a club sandwich, with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and avocado ranch sauce. All of that comes in a fried chalupa and has made its way many times since the chalupa's debut in 1999.

The other newer offering had its last ride on the menu in recent memory, making its last appearance during the holiday season. The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito has a double heap of steak, seasoned rice as you'd get in the Quesarito, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Then they grill the exterior crust with cheese, giving the creation its name on top of the two other kinds of cheese inside the burrito.

sike 🌋Volcano Menu is coming back https://t.co/PxPtLN6NB0 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 16, 2023

While we can mourn the Quesarito, it is still available for order through the Taco Bell app until April 19. According to The Takeout, the interesting aspect of this removal is that it hasn't been on the in-person menu for like three years. It was actually removed during the big culling back in 2020, though likely didn't garner the same attention that the Mexican pizza did at the time.

The Quesarito will likely return at some point. It might even come with nacho fry dust adorning the cheesy wrap, creating the kind of concoction that can grab headlines in the future. Fans of Taco Bell also have the Volcano Menu's return to look forward to soon.