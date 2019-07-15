Taco Bell’s Tortilla Shortage Is Finally Over, and Fans Are Breathing Again

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief because the “Tortillapocalypse” has officially come to an end. Nearly two weeks after confirming that a tortilla shortage was affecting its restaurants nationwide, Mexican-style fast-food chain Taco Bell says that burritos and quesadillas should be back on the menu!

The chain confirmed the news in a statement to Fox News, claiming that the tortilla shortage has been “resolved” for most locations.

“We appreciate our burrito-loving customers’ patience,” a spokesperson for the chain said. “We have worked closely with our suppliers to resolve any shortages, and most, if not all, of our impacted restaurants should be offering our full menu so fans can now enjoy their Taco Bell favorites from the classic Bean Burrito to the new Steak Reaper Ranch Fries burrito.”

News that tortillas are officially back on the menu are sending a wave of relief through social media, with many fans of the chain re-sharing articles announcing the news.

Concern over an approaching “Tortillapocalypse” was first sparked on July 2 after a Reddit user claiming to be a Taco Bell employee alleged that the beloved fast-food chain was suffering a shortage of 10-inch tortillas, which “is half of the menu.”

“So I’m an employee at my local taco bell, and I hear about the upcoming ‘tortillapocalypse’ and I have some information. There’s a warehouse shortage (nationwide, I believe) of 10″ tortillas, which, if you dont know, is like half the menu,” they wrote. “So what this means is: no burritos, quesadillas, Quesaritos, grillers, etc. We dont know how long this is going to last, but I do know that we can replace some items in the $5 boxes (Cravings and Nacho Fries) with Chalupas or another item. I hope this ends soon, cause, at my restaurant, we’re down to our last box. Best of Luck!”

However, fear did not grow widespread until, just hours later, Taco Bell confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that the news was true.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious menu items like the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the meantime,” the chain said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

The shortage sparked widespread panic among lovers of Taco Bell, with hundreds reporting that their local restaurants were open but unable to provide the mouth-watering dishes that they were craving.

An exact reason for the tortilla shortage has not yet been revealed.