Taco Bell Reveals New Menu Item: The Double Beef Quesarito

Taco Bell is beefing up its menu with the new Double Beef Quesarito.

Customers headed to the popular Mexican-style fast food chain in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be able to sink their teeth into the newest version of the infamous Taco Bell Quesarito, this time getting extra mouthfuls of beef.

Available for a limited-time only as a test-run at select locations in Charlotte, according to Chew Boom, the dish features “a double portion of seasoned ground beef, seasoned rice, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chipotle sauce all wrapped in a seasoned beef quesadilla.”

For comparison, the standard Quesarito is essentially a burrito wrapped in a quesadilla that boasts seasoned beef, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, nacho cheese, and rice, meaning that it lacks that extra beef.

Although only available in a single city, the ample serving of beef has already earned hordes of fans, who have taken to social media to either express their love for the new dish or express their need for it to be made available elsewhere in the United States.

“Praise the taco GODS. @tacobell brought back the cheesy double beef burrito,” one beef lover wrote.

“cant stop thinking about the taco bell cheesy double beef burrito,” another added.

“Hey @tacobell bring the cheesy double beef burrito back pls,” another fan begged the popular fast food chain.

The Double Beef Quesarito is available a la carte for $3.49 or as part of a $5 box combo, which includes two crunchy tacos and a medium drink. Should the new dish perform well in the test market, it is likely that Taco Bell will roll it out nationwide at a later date.

Can’t get your hands on the new and improved Quesarito? Taco Bell still has plenty of other options to get those taste buds tingling.

Earlier this month, the fast food chain launched the $1 Loaded Taco nationwide. Available for a limited time only, the hefty menu item features nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, seasoned beef, and the chain’s new Southwest Seasoned Chips, which are crunchy red tortilla chips seasoned in lime, tomato, and garlic, all for the price of just a single George Washington.

Mexican-style fast food fanatics can also load their plates with dozens of items on the new and improved Cravings Value Menu, which relaunched in January boasting an additional 20 fan-favorites for $1.