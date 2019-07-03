Taco Bell Lovers Freaking out Over Tortilla Shortage

It’s a sad day for fast food enthusiasts with a hankering for a soft shell taco, as the world is currently in the midst of the “Tortillapocalypse.” Famed Mexican-style fast food chain Taco Bell has most recently been experiencing a shortage of tortillas, meaning a large portion of its menu offerings are running in limited supply.

Concern over the well-being of the sprawling menu was first prompted on July 2, when a Reddit user claiming to be a Taco Bell employee took to the platform to reveal that the chain is dealing with a nationwide warehouse shortage on 10″ tortillas, which, as they pointed out, “is like half the menu.”

“So I’m an employee at my local taco bell, and I hear about the upcoming ‘tortillapocalypse’ and I have some information. There’s a warehouse shortage (nationwide, I believe) of 10″ tortillas, which, if you dont know, is like half the menu,” they wrote. “So what this means is: no burritos, quesadillas, Quesaritos, grillers, etc. We dont know how long this is going to last, but I do know that we can replace some items in the $5 boxes (Cravings and Nacho Fries) with Chalupas or another item. I hope this ends soon, cause at my restaurant, we’re down to our last box. Best of Luck!”

Although some questioned the legitimacy of the news, it was later confirmed by the chain itself.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious menu items like the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the meantime,” Taco Bell said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

News of the shortage has prompted a wave of panic on social media, many stating their shock when they arrived at their local Taco Bell only to find that they couldn’t order their favorite dish.

“how is nobody talking about the national tortilla shortage of 2019? [Taco Bell],” one person wrote.

“Was so excited to get Taco Bell today… but they’re out of TORTILLAS. How does this happen?!” another commented.

“A tortilla shortage is definitely time to panic. I need to stock up ahead of the tortillapocalypse,” added a third.

Currently, no reason for the shortage has been given. A lack of tortillas has been reported at restaurants across the nation, with Taco Bells in Tennessee Valley among the first to experience that tortillapocalypse.