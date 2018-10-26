Taco Bell Offers Free Doritos Locos Tacos This November

Good news, Taco Bell fans — on Nov. 1, you can head to the chain to grab your very own Doritos Locos Taco for free thanks to Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

On Tuesday, Betts stole a base during the Red Sox’s World Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and due to Taco Bell’s Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion, literally everyone can get a free taco on Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It happened!” the chain tweeted after the fact. “A base was stolen in the #WorldSeries and that means all of America gets to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos.”

It happened! A base was stolen in the #WorldSeries and that means all of America gets to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. See terms: //t.co/0Q1e2acrit #StealATaco pic.twitter.com/1i21Jukplz — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 24, 2018

The MLB’s Twitter account also shared a video message from Betts himself.

“That’s for everybody,” Betts said of his stolen base, pointing at the camera and smiling. “Make sure you go get you a taco.”

Mookie has a message for America. 🌮 pic.twitter.com/i0J0lRqofV — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2018

The Nov. 1 redemption date comes after the World Series is set to conclude, with the Red Sox currently leading the Dodgers 2-0. The next game in the series takes place on Friday, Oct. 26.

Customers can score their free taco on Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and those registered on Taco Bell’s website or app can redeem their Doritos Locos Taco online if they so choose.

Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos made their debut a few years ago and feature a crunchy Doritos-flavored taco encasing classic Taco Bell taco ingredients.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @tacobell