Massive Candlelight Vigil Held for Burned-Down Taco Bell

On Sunday night, over 100 Montgomery, Alabama residents showed up at a burned-down Taco Bell to mourn the loss of their favorite fast food restaurant.

According to WSFA, the Taco Bell on Zelda Road partially collapsed after a fire on Wednesday. After the initial investigation, Montgomery Fire/Rescue said the fire likely started in a small room with “electrical distribution equipment.”

Most importantly, no one was physically injured. However, hearts were broken and stomachs were empty.

Hours after the fire was put out, resident Alec Boulware posted a photo of himself on his knees and shaking his fists in the air in front of the burned restaurant. “Snowmageddon 2018…never forget,” he wrote.

The photo went viral after it was posted on Reddit. That inspired Katie James to organize a candle light vigil to mourn their loss on Sunday night. According to the Facebook page for the event, 114 people went to the event.

“It just gave people something to talk about other than all the negativity that’s going on right now,” James told The Montgomery Advertiser.

One of the people who attended included local comedian Ashley Nicole Portis, who loves Taco Bell so much that she made a parody music video last year.

“I’ve had a lot of memories created at Taco Bell,” she told the Advertiser. “I was a theater major and we had long, long rehearsal nights. It was extremely taxing, and you don’t always have time to eat. You miss the cafeteria, it closes early. In Montgomery, everything else closes early.”

Portis said she loved Taco Bell because she could get a cheap meal late at night.

“Waffle House is open, but if you really want to get full, you’ve got to have 10 dollars. Sometimes you don’t have that,” Portis said. “Sometimes they’re out of waffles. Taco Bell, they’re never out of tortillas.”

Before the vigil, the owners of the restaurant sent a statement to WFSA, thanking fans for their support but stressing that gathering near a burned building is not the safest idea.

“Taco Bell Zelda Rd thanks all of the wonderful customers who are planning a candlelight vigil for the burning of our store. We are overwhelmed by the displays of support. We are extremely thankful that no one was harmed early Wednesday morning when the store burned and that no firefighters were injured as they battled the flames in single digit temperatures,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, because this is still an active investigation site and dangerous conditions exist, the Fire Department has instructed us to keep the site closed and no one is allowed on the premises,” it added.

“We are already planning our comeback and will rebuild! We will have a true celebration upon re-opening and hope that all of you that Quiero Taco Bell will Run to the Border on Zelda and LiveMas with us!!!!” the statement concluded.

Photo credit: Facebook / Alec Boulware