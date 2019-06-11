Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Nacho Fries, and Twitter Can’t Deal

For the second time this year, Nacho Fries are officially back on the Taco Bell menu!

The famed Mexican-style fast food chain teamed up with Darren Criss to make the exciting announcement that the beloved menu item, which also holds the title as Taco Bell’s largest launch, would hit menus nationwide on June 6.

To make the announcement, the chain released an original song, titled “Love of My Life,” to celebrate the return.

So fried up about my new project, which is a savory reminder that we gotta cherish the things we love while we can. I know it’s cheesy- but it’s true. @tacobell #NachoFries #ChasingGold #TacoBellPartner pic.twitter.com/DhnzTwRImG — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) June 6, 2019

“We’re excited to bring back such an adored menu item for our fans and, this time, fully immerse ourselves into the music space with ‘Chasing Gold,’” Live Más Production label executive Marisa Thalberg said in a press release. “Our fans have come to expect these big budget trailers with every Nacho Fries launch and this time, we wanted to surprise them, adding a song as good as our Nacho Fries that they soon won’t be able to forget.”

News that the fan-favorite menu item was once again back on menus was met with a round of applause from fans on social media.

“Fuhhhh I was just thinking of starting a partition to bring the fries back!” one person wrote.

“I asked God to send me a sign that everything will be okay, and so he put nacho fries back at Taco Bell,” another fan of the fast food delicacy commented.

“There is literally no better feeling than going to [Taco Bell] after a night out and finding out that nacho fries are back,” added a third.

Originally introduced to menus in January of 2018, the fries have come and gone much to fans’ disappointment a total of four times. They were last on the menu in January of this year, though they once again faded away by mid-April.

The beloved nacho and french fry mashup comes in three varieties, including the regular side of fries with nacho cheese sauce, as well as the Supreme, a take on nachos supreme that include ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, sour cream, and optional garnishes, and BellGrande Nacho Fries.

Customers can score the regular dish for $1.29, Supreme Nachos for $2.49, and the BellGrande fries for $3.49.