Taco Bell Offers Free Nacho Fries in Honor of Its Return

Taco Bell is bringing back its most successful and fan-favorite menu item, Nacho Fries, for a limited time, and they’re giving fans the chance to get the cheesy snack for free.

News of Nacho Fries’ return was released in a “Confidential Internal Memo,” that, according to the message, was “confidential information and should not, for any reason, be leaked ahead of January 24,” when Nacho Fries make their return to menus nationwide.

The beloved menu item originally made their debut in January of 2018, but before they return to the menu nationwide on Jan. 24, a few lucky customers at 14 restaurants in select 10 markets including New York City, Chicago, and Irvine, California, will have the opportunity to score the dish for free.

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 18, “selected Taco Bell Fryologists” were given the opportunity to “give out free Nacho Fries, while supplies last, to unsuspecting customers,” the Taco Bell memo notes. “No strings attached, you just surprise a few lucky guests of your choosing with one of our most requested items to date.”

As the fast food chain’s largest debut in history, Nacho Fries come in a variety, including the regular side of fries with nacho cheese sauce, as well as the Supreme, a take on nachos supreme that include ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, sour cream, and optional garnishes, and BellGrande Nacho Fries.

Nacho Fries, which initially hit the market at just $1, will undergo a brief price increase for their debut. Customers can score the regular dish for $1.29, Supreme Nachos for $2.49, and the BellGrande fries for $3.49.

The fries were last made available for a brief period of time in August of 2018, though they vanished from the menu just as quickly as they had appeared.

Nacho Fries are just the latest fan-favorite menu item to make its triumphant return to the Taco Bell menu in 2019. Just days before the ball dropped in Times Square to ring in the new year, the famed Mexican style fast food chain announced that the beloved Naked Chicken Chalupa would be “back on the menu for a hot second.”

The returning menu items debuted and are debuting on a revamped Taco Bell menu, the chain having announced its refreshed Cravings Value Menu that boasts an additional 20 menu items for just $1. Along with two new items – the Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nachos – the menu also includes favorites like the Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla and Triple Layer Nachos.