Starbucks Discontinues Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Menu Item and Fans Are Beyond Upset

Starbucks lovers may be celebrating the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but they are mourning the loss of another beloved autumnal treat. When the fan-favorite coffee chain debuted its 2023 fall menu Thursday, notably missing from the lineup was the seasonal Pumpkin Scone, once a fall staple that paired perfectly with the chain's fall drinks.

The Pumpkin Scone was a delicious treat that featured a "spiced pumpkin scone topped with sweet icing-a marvelously flavorful fall treat." However, Starbucks confirmed early Thursday morning that "the Pumpkin Scone is not returning this year." The chain has instead encouraged guests to try two other food items on the fall menu – the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a spiced pumpkin muffin that is topped with sweet cream-cheese filling and a sprinkling of chopped, spiced pepitas, and the new Baked Apple Croissant, which is made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple filling and topped with sugar and baked to a golden finish.

News that the Pumpkin Scone has been discontinued for the 2023 season immediately sparked outrage and heartbreak among Starbucks fans eager to taste the flavors of fall. You can view Starbucks' fall menu, including both new and returning fall beverages and snacks, by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see what Starbucks customers are saying online.