Starbucks Discontinues Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Menu Item and Fans Are Beyond Upset
The Pumpkin Scone has been replaced with the returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and new Baked Apple Croissant on Starbucks' 2023 fall menu.
Starbucks lovers may be celebrating the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but they are mourning the loss of another beloved autumnal treat. When the fan-favorite coffee chain debuted its 2023 fall menu Thursday, notably missing from the lineup was the seasonal Pumpkin Scone, once a fall staple that paired perfectly with the chain's fall drinks.
The Pumpkin Scone was a delicious treat that featured a "spiced pumpkin scone topped with sweet icing-a marvelously flavorful fall treat." However, Starbucks confirmed early Thursday morning that "the Pumpkin Scone is not returning this year." The chain has instead encouraged guests to try two other food items on the fall menu – the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a spiced pumpkin muffin that is topped with sweet cream-cheese filling and a sprinkling of chopped, spiced pepitas, and the new Baked Apple Croissant, which is made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple filling and topped with sugar and baked to a golden finish.
News that the Pumpkin Scone has been discontinued for the 2023 season immediately sparked outrage and heartbreak among Starbucks fans eager to taste the flavors of fall. You can view Starbucks' fall menu, including both new and returning fall beverages and snacks, by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see what Starbucks customers are saying online.
Starbucks confirms the pumpkin scone will not return this year
The Pumpkin Scone is not returning this year. We recommend trying our Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin or our new Baked Apple Croissant.— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 24, 2023
"Starbucks got rid of the pumpkin scone because they don't want me to have joy in my life," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
'RIP'
Starbucks discontinued the pumpkin scone pic.twitter.com/Lc6r4N7Ptr— Alex Elmore (@AlexElmore_) August 24, 2023
"rip pumpkin scone from starbucks," wrote another fan of the treat. "You will be missed this season."
'My soul left my body'
terrible disgraceful awful disgusting decision i am DEPRESSED— ʕ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʔ (@710tate) August 24, 2023
"My soul left my body this morning when I tried to order a pumpkin scone and they aren't coming back this year?!?!?? Excuse me!!!" added somebody else.
'Bring back the pumpkin scone'
@Starbucks PLEASE consider adding the pumpkin scone back this season. It’s my favorite item and I look forward to it. Was just talking about it with my daughter yesterday!!!! PLEASE!!! Bring it back!!— ShellyG (@sszgorlott) August 25, 2023
"This is the worst news I've heard since 1D announced their 'hiatus,'" one person declared. "Please and kindly bring back the pumpkin scone! It quite literally eased the pain of summer ending."
'Please reconsider'
Please reconsider this decision. The pumpkin scone is amazing.— 💙💛🫂Cat (@Pathryn34) August 24, 2023
"Starbucks has stopped selling the pumpkin scone please," noted one person. "Please respect my privacy in this difficult time."
Pumpkin Scone lovers not a fan of the replacements
STARBUCKS DIDNT BRING BACK THE PUMPKIN SCONE pic.twitter.com/uBTf0eVrS7— audrey (@declanlynqh) August 24, 2023
"Bring it back pleaseeeeee," urged one fan. "The pumpkin cream cheese muffin is NOT COMPARABLE."
Petition
I have created a petition. Fellow scone fans please sign it below…https://t.co/SKc8GjKpRT— Coleman Smith (@ColemanSmithTV) August 24, 2023
Amid news that the Pumpkin Scone will not be returning this fall, one fan went as far as to create a Change.org petition calling on Starbucks to return the treat to the menu.
"We, the loyal fans of your delectable treats, kindly request that you bring back the beloved pumpkin scone to your menu. This iconic autumn delight will be missed by countless customers who eagerly anticipate its return each year," the petition reads. "The pumpkin scone holds a special place in our hearts and taste buds. Its perfect blend of warm spices, rich pumpkin flavor, and crumbly texture creates an unparalleled sensory experience. By bringing back this seasonal treat, Starbucks can reignite cherished memories and provide comfort during the fall season."
It goes on to request that the coffee chain "listen to the voices of its loyal customers and reintroduce the pumpkin scone to its menu." The petition has so far only garnered 24 signatures, a number that will surely grow.