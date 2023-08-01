Taco Bell Sued in Class Action Lawsuit

A New York man claims that Taco Bell fooled him with "false advertising" after looking at the amount of filling in his food.

A New York City man just filed a class-action lawsuit against Taco Bell, and hungry customers may want to join. On Monday, Frank Siragusa of Queens filed the lawsuit in federal court accusing Taco Bell of false advertising. He claims that the meat and bean filling in a few Taco Bell items falls far short of the images in their advertisements, and he felt betrayed.

Siragusa's lawsuit features pictures of a Mexican Pizza and a Crunch Wrap Supreme he was served side by side with photos of the same items from Taco Bell ads. The lawsuit is in the early stages and is still seeking class-action status, according to a report by USA Today. It says that Siragusa "expected the Mexican Pizza that he purchased to contain a similar amount of beef and bean filling as contained in the pictures of the Mexican pizza in Taco Bell's advertisements," when it actually had about "half of the beef and bean filling that he expected."

Taco Bell was sued today in a false advertising class action.



Consumers allege that Taco Bell misrepresents the amount of beef in the Crunchwrap Supreme "by at least double the amount." pic.twitter.com/a0J84dsMin — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) July 31, 2023

Siragusa is seeking monetary damages for being misled and he hope the company will make similar payouts to all customers who have bought Mexican Pizzas and Crunch Wraps. He is also calling on the company to end its "unfair and materially misleading advertising." Taco Bell has not yet responded publicly to Siragusa's lawsuit.

Again, Siragusa's lawsuit is brand new and it is not clear yet whether others will be allowed to join him. If they are, the suit will likely appear on a website like ClassAction.org or TopClassActions.com where such cases are often organized for maximum effect. There are many lawsuits open there now that are applicable to a wide range of people – if they know where to look.

Siragusa's lawsuit reminded many commenters of a similar case started earlier this year by a man named Aimen Halim, who argued that Buffalo Wild Wings engaged in false advertising with its "boneless wings." Halim presented evidence that these are actually made from "slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings," and pointed out that other restaurants have made this distinction on their website. That case has not made any progress since March, perhaps hinting at the timeline for Siragusa's lawsuit and other similar efforts going forward.