T-Rex Pranksters Crash MSNBC’s Tax Talk Segment

That moment when 3 t-rexes crash @HallieJackson‘s live shot 🦖 pic.twitter.com/VCp9R7CjZn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 28, 2017

While trying to discuss the serious topic of the Republican tax bill, MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson and CNBC‘s Ylan Mui had three weird guest stars who might belong at Jurassic Park.

During the live segment from West Palm Beach, Florida, three people wearing inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes appeared in the background. Two of them started fighting, when the third suddenly jumped into the shot.

Leo Ruiz, a producer for Boston’s WHDH, noticed the bizarre scene first. “Hallie Jackson reporting live from Jurassic Park,” he wrote.

MSNBC also made a joke out of the scene, writing, “That moment when 3 t-rexes crash Hallie Jackson’s live shot.”

Jackson also took it in stride, writing to Ruiz, “…at least it wasn’t gators” with the hashtag, “this is why you watch?”

The moment went viral on Twitter, with some applauding Jackson for keeping it cool while two extinct carnivores battled it out behind her.

Are we just going to ignore the dinosaur brawl happening behind @HallieJackson right now on @MSNBC lmao? pic.twitter.com/YTzEvmaGun — Dan (@DOrr_94) December 28, 2017



T-Rex battle behind @HallieJackson on MSNBC. LOL — Richard Langford (@rich8570) December 28, 2017



Hey @HallieJackson be still … I have it on good authority their sight is based on movement pic.twitter.com/aGtjMfwlJe — Margaret Menefee (@MargaretMenefee) December 28, 2017



