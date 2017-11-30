This Is the Ranch You Can Buy for $250M

Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens has put his massive Texas ranch property on the market, and anyone who happens to have an extra $250 million laying around could call it home.

89-year-old Boone has been cultivating the roughly 65,000 acre property since 1971, dubbing it the Mesa Vista Ranch.

The ranch stretches out across 100 miles and includes multiple homes, a private airport, man-made lake, and quail hunting space.

It’s main living are is called The Lake House and it boasts 11,500 square feet of room, with an additional 3,800 square feet of porch and patio space. It also offers an exercise room, wine cellar, cedar closet, office and a storm/safe room.

Additionally, Fortune reports that the listing for the ranch reveals that “all rolling stock, equipment, pickup trucks, hunting vehicles, farming equipment, furnishings, and bird dogs” are also included in the sale.

Items such as Boone’s personal property, livestock and art collection are not included. However, the livestock is reportedly available to be purchased separately, as well as a portion of the art collection.

There seems to be an influx of Texas property for sale lately, as country music icon George Strait is also selling his Lone Star State property.

Tallying up a massive 7,925 square feet, the home boasts three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths. Additionally, there is also a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, and a walk-in safe room.

The property that the home sits on is a whopping 12.2 acres and features a small guest home that is completely self-contained with one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, a small kitchenette and a fireplace.

While the nearly $4 million price tag is not the official asking price (the listing reportedly states, “Price upon request“), tax records reflected that the property is valued at $3.9 million.