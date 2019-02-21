Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Fatally Strikes Man on Interstate

Syracuse University men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim hit and killed a man with his vehicle Wednesday night, university police said.

The deceased, 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, had been in a car with four others when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a guard rail. Jimenez got out of the car and was walking on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, New York, when Boeheim struck him, according to CBS Sports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police said that the vehicle was in the middle of the interstate and that Boeheim attempted to maneuver around the car when he struck Jimenez, who was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Boeheim was driving in bad weather, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told WSYR. The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m., hours after Syracuse upset No. 18 Louisville, 69-49, at home at the Carrier Dome.

“I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as a the result of last night’s accident,” Boeheim said in a statement via the university. “Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack also issued a statement: “We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community. On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident. Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Police said that Boeheim and Jimenez were given a routine blood alcohol content test as well as a field sobriety test, and neither had alcohol in their system. The Hall of Fame coach, 74, was interviewed and subsequently released by police and is cooperating fully with the police’s investigation.

Boeheim has been head coach at Syracuse since 1976, according to the school’s athletics website. He has taken the Orange to the NCAA Tournament 32 times, including five trips to the Final Four. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Photo credit: Nate Shron / Contributor / Getty