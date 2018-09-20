Suspected Maryland Shooter Dead After Turning Gun on Herself, Police Say

Police have confirmed that the suspected Maryland shooter is dead after turning the gun on herself.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old female suspect identified as Snochia Moseley opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution center and then turned the weapon on herself.

The department also reported that Moseley was a temporary employee at the facility.

At this time we know that the suspect was temporarily employed at the Rite Aid distribution center. She reported for her work day as usual around 9 am — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that seven people were injured during the shooting. Four of them are deceased, “including the suspect.”

7 people have been shot including the shooter. 3 people are are expected to survive. 2 fatalities at the scene. 1at the hospital. The suspect was fatally injured by a self inflicted gun shot wound — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Officials believe the shooter acted alone, but they have yet to release a known motive. Their last update related to motive cited that they did not currently have one.

Over the last several hours law enforcement has been actively clearing and searching the 210,000 square foot facility for additional victims and information. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

According to the Harford Sheriff’s, they were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at 9:09 a.m.

At that time, they closed off surrounding roads and began an investigation as they knew there were “multiple victims.”

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

All of the wounded were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. A hospital official spoke with journalists and advised that he did not have any further information on the shooting other than to confirm that they did treat then injured.

HAPPENING NOW: A hospital official at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center gives an update on the victims wounded during the shooting in Harford County, Maryland //t.co/sBkQmfgYHg pic.twitter.com/KsRkKrEiOg — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 20, 2018

Many state officials have commented on the shooting, including U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). “My heart is heavy as we are faced with the reality that a mass shooting — this time in Aberdeen — has again left families and friends in mourning,” Cardin said. “Loved ones went to work today, like any other day, but will not be coming home tonight.”

At this time, the victims have not been identified publicly. No other details about her are available at this time.