Suspected Drunk Driver Destroys Lamborghini

Police in Costa Mesa, California have reported that a suspected drunken driver completely destroyed his lime-green Lamborghini in a crash on Saturday.

In photos shared on the city police department’s Instagram page, pictures can be seen that reveal the damage done to the estimated $250,000 car.

The driver, 31-year-old Cesar Castro Rodriguez, smashed the car into a construction trailer, causing it to become wedged underneath. Rodriguez walked away with no significant injuries.

He had a passenger as well, who was believed to be trapped underneath the wreckage, but after searching that man was discovered to have fled the scene.The 25-year-old was found safe in his home hours later, as reported by the NY Post.

While it’s lucky for the Rodriguez and his passenger that they both survived the accident without harm, not all drunk driving accidents end with that type of luck.

NFL fans are still reeling from the tragic death of Indianapolis Colt’s player Edwin Jackson, and now the suspect allegedly responsible for the fatal car accident that killed him has been charged with multiple felonies. Manuel Orrego-Savala, a 37-year-old citizen of Guatemala, has been charged with “2 counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and 2 counts of drunk driving resulting in death.”

Additionally, he has also been charged with “illegally reentering the country after being deported.” Collectively, Orrego-Savala is facing well-over a decade in prison if he is convicted.

As was previously reported, Orrego-Savala had been previously deported out of the U.S. on two separate occasions.

“Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala.”

The accident happened early Sunday morning while 26-year-old Jackson and his Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were pulled off to the side of the road. Allegedly, Orrego-Savala came along in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, veered onto the shoulder where Jackson and Monroe were, and struck them with the vehicle.He was eventually apprehended after attempting to flee the scene of the crime.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving made a statement about the accident, saying that the organization was “shocked and heartbroken” to hear of Jackson’s death, as added, “Drunk driving remains the leading killer on our nation’s highways and streets, yet there is no excuse for anyone to drive drunk when there are so many options for a sober, non-drinking designated driver…”