Super Tuesday: Valerie Jarrett Compared to Austin Powers After CBS Appearance Goes Viral

This year's Super Tuesday is officially underway, bringing the primary election to a large number of states, which means the majority of delegates are still up for grabs. Along with the night's wall-to-wall election coverage, pundits have been making the rounds all day to survey the political landscape and make their predictions. Among them was former aide to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, whose outfit on CBS This Morning bore a distinct resemblance to a certain international man of mystery.

When did Austin Powers become a political commentator?! Is Super Tuesday making you feel a bit Saucyyy Basel? #SuperTuesday #Internarionalmanofmystery pic.twitter.com/CH1npDhOVD — Tatted Lawyer 🧢7️⃣ (@MichaelSatoshi) March 3, 2020

"I don't know why Valerie Jarrett is dressed like Austin Powers but all I hear in my head is her saying is 'Yeah Baby,'" tweeted one viewer.

"I did a double-take at my television because I actually thought it was Austin powers," added a second.

If she isn't doing an Austin Powers cosplay, she needs to fire her stylist. Do i make you want to vote baby?! pic.twitter.com/6pddDKiDdN — F For Effort (@FForEffort1) March 3, 2020

"Thanks to Political Twitter, I now know it's possible to inadvertently (?) dress EXACTLY like Austin Powers," wrote yet another.

It didn't take long before Jarrett herself got in the fun.

I got Austin Powers mojo, baby! Game recognizes game. https://t.co/i589KB5IpR — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) March 3, 2020

Austin Powers made his first appearance in 1997's spy movie satire Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, before appearing in two sequels, The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Goldmember in 2002. Saturday Night Live alum Michael Meyers played the eponymous shag-happy superspy, as well as his nemesis, Dr. Evil.

Since his debut, the character's catchphrases and colorful velvet suits immediately became part of the pop culture vernacular. While the character hasn't appeared on screen in almost 20 years, Meyers seems determined to bring him back for at least one more installment.

"It's looking good, it's just tough, you know, it takes a long time to write the script, you want it to be fantastic," Myers told E! News in November of 2018. "I have three kids under the age of 7 now, you know, [director] Jay [Roach] is just back-to-back making movies... But we've met and, I don't know, it's looking good, we'll see."

Jarrett, meanwhile, served as a top aide to Obama throughout his two terms in office, though she gained notoriety in May 2018 when Roseanne Barr tweeted out a racist remark directed at her, which the comedian later blamed on Ambien.