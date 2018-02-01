See Who Fiona Picks to Win Super Bowl LII

As Super Bowl LII continues to approach many are speculating on who might win, and now we know who baby hippo Fiona picks in the big game.

In a clip from her Facebook page, The Fiona Show, Fiona was given some lettuce on two boxes. One was decorated for the Philadelphia Eagles and one decorated for the New England Patriots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A caption on the post read, “Superstar makes Super Prediction – See who Fiona picks to win the big game – does she go with the New England Patriots, the favorite to win, or the Philadelphia Eagles , one underdog rooting for another?”

Fiona eventually made her way over to the boxes and gobbled up the lettuce on the Eagles box, sealing in her prediction for Super Bowl champs.

Additionally, the post revealed that “Cincinnatians will get to see Fiona starring in a Super Bowl commercial this Sunday when it airs during the big game. The rest of the world (including Cincinnatians) can get a sneak peek tomorrow on The Fiona Show, episode 3.”

“Fiona is a hippopotamus that was born 6 weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo. She weighed only 29 pounds, about half as much as the low end of the normal birth weight for a Nile hippo, and is the smallest hippo ever to survive,” as detailed in a news release from the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona’s home.

We can confirm that Super Bowl festivities this year will kick-off Sunday, Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. As aforementioned, the match is between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, who have won the championship five times since 2002 and are the current reigning champs.

New England has played in a total of seven Super Bowl games in the past 16 years and they have only lost twice. Both times it was to the New York Giants, in 2008 and again in 2012.

Back in 2005, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots faced off against one another in this very same match, with the Patriots emerging victorious.

A new report estimates that Americans will wager $4.76 billion on the big game.

Interestingly, sports betting is currently only legal in the state of Nevada and only about 3% of that $4.76 billion will actually be wagered in the state. Rather, many of the bets will be made with local bookmakers and offshore books, according to ESPN.

Geoff Freeman, the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, released a statement on the Super Bowl betting estimate, saying, “Thanks to the failed federal ban on sports betting, Americans are sending billions of their hard-earned dollars to corner bookies, shady offshore operators and other criminal enterprises.”

Freeman then added that “the big question” that the American Gaming Association is asking now is, “Is 2018 finally the year when governments, sporting bodies and the gaming industry work together to put the illegal sports betting market out of business?”

Last year, gamblers bet a record $138.4 million on the Super Bowl face-off between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.