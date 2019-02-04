Super Bowl 2019: Wendy’s Mocks Lackluster Game With Savage Tweet

Even Wendy’s wasn’t feeling the lackluster performance of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII.

The fast food restaurant, known for its savage social media clapbacks, took to Twitter in the fourth quarter of the game, eventually won by the Patriots with a score of 13-3, with a devastating takedown of the night.

“Announcer: It’s GETTING EXCITING NOW,” they wrote, adding, “Narrator: It wasn’t.”

When asked if this constituted as the “most boring Super Bowl” ever, the brand doubled down, responding, “possibly.”

Soon after, more brands joined in on the roast, with Pop-Tarts replying, “Would you like to entertain me wendys I am bored,” before the two brands made facetious plans to meet up and dip some of the toaster pastries into a frosty.

Little Debbie added, “Thank you for giving voice to our feelings.”

MoonPie chimed in, “It’s like soccer but stronger.”

The game as a whole was widely panned by viewers, from its much-anticipated commercials to the Maroon 5 halftime performance featuring guest performers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

The gameplay was even slower, with only two field goals being scored during the first three quarters, one by each team. The Patriots scored their game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at last, with kicker Stephen Gostkowksi bringing the score to a solid 13-3 with a field goal after the Patriots’ last drive.

While quarterback Tom Brady is widely considered one of the best football players of all time, this Super Bowl was far from his best performance, leading to wide receiver Julian Edelman being named Super Bowl MVP. Edelman finished the game with 141 yards on 10 receptions, in comparison to Brady’s one interception and 21 completions for 262 yards. The Patriots’ win against the Rams makes Brady’s sixth Super Bowl victory.

