Super Bowl 2019: ‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Debut Latest Partnership With ADT

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott made their first foray into Super Bowl commercials Sunday, taking their expertise around the home into the home security realm for ADT.

The HGTV stars debuted their larger partnership with ADT Sunday during the big game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, sharing the ad later on their own social media.

“When it comes to protecting your home, [ADT Security] is the [MVP] in home security—that’s why we chose the [Big Game] to officially announce our partnership!” Drew captioned the commercial on Instagram. “If you missed it, here’s our commercial that just aired during halftime. [Real Protection]

The Property Brothers certainly know their way around the home, appearing on the most episodes of any HGTV stars in the network’s history.

“Their work ethic and commitment means they can produce and star in an incredible amount of content in a very short period of time,” Scripps Networks Interactive general manager of U.S. programming and development Allison Page said in a statement in February 2018. “It also ensures we have a premiere episode with them 52 weeks a year, which is an amazing feat and not something we’ve achieved with anyone else.”

There could be another project for Drew and his new wife, Linda Phan, on the horizon. On fellow HGTV personality Joanna Gaines’ Instagram post expressing her need for bigger baby clothes in regards to 7-month-old son Crew, Drew commented, “We’ll be having kids soon so I’ll hit you up for hand me downs.”

Prior to the couple’s May 2018 wedding, Drew told Us Weekly of their plans to expand the family, “We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon. We’re looking forward to having kids.”

“[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins]. We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls,” he later told PEOPLE. “We get a lot of our baby itch with the fact that her two sisters have kids, so we get a lot of time with our nieces and nephews.”

Photo credit: ADT