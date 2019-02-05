Super Bowl 2019 Parade: How to Watch the New England Patriots Celebration Live Stream

The New England Patriots are parading through Boston in celebration of their Super Bowl win on Tuesday, and fans around the country can tune in to watch.

The New England Patriots took home yet another Lombardi Trophy this weekend in Super Bowl LIII. The team went home to Boston, Massachusetts to celebrate touring the city in a customary duck boat parade. The event is expected to last at least three and a half hours on Tuesday, giving fans plenty of time to check in on TV or on one of the online live streams.

The Pats’ Championship Parade is live on CBS News’ local affiliate WBZ4 on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET. The outlet is also streaming the entire parade for free on its website, allowing Patriots fans in other parts of New England or scattered across the country to celebrate with the team as well. Other local outlets are also carrying the parade.

Meanwhile, the parade is also playing on the NFL Network and ESPN3. The NFL Network is live streaming the celebration on its website. Other live streams are available on YouTube, where CBS News and most major news outlets have cameras on the ground.

In short, there are many ways for fans to catch the victory parade of the year. The Patriots will ride on a procession of 24 of Boston’s iconic duck boats down Boylston Street, passing the Prudential Tower, the Public Garden the Boston Common. They will turn onto Tremont Street and ride right up to City Hall, holding their trophy aloft so that all the fans can join in their celebration.

The parade is already a raucous affair for the city of Boston. In a strange state of serendipity, the north-east is experiencing an unseasonable blast of warmth, with temperatures climbing as high as 60 degrees in Boston on Tuesday. This will do little to help control the crowds, which officials expect to get massive. The city of Boston released traffic advisories, encouraging commuters to take the train rather than try and park in the city’s limited space. They make no promises about when the parade route might be open to traffic again.

Looks like Gronk is holding … a bottle of wine? @wbz pic.twitter.com/9VGRGoAGFM — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 5, 2019



Those watching the parade live can also join in on the spirited discussion about it taking place on Twitter. Fans flocked to social media to make timely commentary on the parade. For example, Boston Globe sports reporter Ben Volin posted screenshots, pointing out that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was apparently drinking wine right out of the bottle atop a duck boat.

Other posts showed the size of the crowds and the tight quarters they were crammed into to get a glimpse of the trophy. Meanwhile, some of the brands behind the year’s biggest Super Bowl commercials sent teams to take part in the celebrations as well.