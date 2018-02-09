Watch Philadelphia Eagles Coach One-Hand a Fan-Tossed Bud Light

As the parade honoring the Philadelphia Eagles for winning the Super Bowl raged on, one of the greatest videos to emerge shows the team’s head coach use one hand to catch a Bud Light tossed by a fan.

The video starts off showing the crowd and the chaos in the streets of the city, as everyone cheered for their hometown team.

Eventually, the bus carrying Eagles head coach Doug Pederson makes its way into the frame. Pederson can be seen waving at the crowd and greeting fans.

Suddenly, seemingly from out of nowhere, a Bud Light can is tossed up and Pederson, like the Super Bowl-winning champion he is, snags it right out of the air with one hand.

Much like the rest of the parade festivities, it is a thing of true beauty that you just have to see to believe.

Decked out in their finest Eagles gear, fans of the hometown team lined the sidewalks of the city in a show of joy after a hard-fought season.

“The parade was fantastic. It’s amazing how much sports can bring everyone together. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen so many people come together and just be happy and friendly and wild. Loved it,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Watching this Eagles parade has me choking back tears at my desk, Philly is so hype and intense and beautiful and grimy and insane and proud, I seriously love it,” another said.

Philly is shut down. The parade won’t start for another hour…pic.twitter.com/VN955B8GYg — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 8, 2018

While many are overcome with joy and happiness, others are reported to be lacking in self-control, as there has supposedly been a fair share of chaos at the parade as well.

Long lines at porta potties seemed to lead to some fans simply relieving themselves into coffee cups.

Massive crowds on the streets and parks led to people then climbing atop those same porta potties to get a better view of the action. Some also climbed up into trees to see better.

Gotta get the best view possible … even if it means climbing a tree. But if you’re NOT in Philly, watch the parade live on SportsCenter or the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/Oe2XKuQfv1 — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2018

On social media, Philly fans have no shame as they joke about the tone of the crowd during the festivities.

“My cousin is Snapchatting the eagles parade and drinking mimosas outta diet coke bottles and there’s nothing more Philly,” joked one twitter user.

“A friend posted: It’s estimated there are 3 times more people in attendance for the Eagles parade in Philly than when the Pope visited. Because God is okay, but f— Tom Brady,” someone else quipped.

On Sunday, Feb.4, the Eagles took the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and face-off against the New England Patriots.

The Eagles emerged victorious, beating the Patriots 41 – 33.