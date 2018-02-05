Here’s the Poop on Philadelphia Eagles Fan Who Ate Horse Manure to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

The city of Philadelphia will never be the same — and not just because the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday night. In a downright disgusting viral video, one Eagles fan celebrated the historic victory with a mouthful of horse poop.

Warning: The following video contains graphic content.

Philly fans at their finest (yes that’s horse shit) pic.twitter.com/pbOSf8W6BG — Bryan Murphy (@murphy818) February 5, 2018

In a video shared on social media, a group of screaming Eagles fans surrounded one particularly emboldended fan, who knelt in the street next to a pile of horse manure. After much encouragement from his fellow savages, the fan bent down and picked up a piece of the horse poop with his mouth.

The moment that can only be described as vomit-inducing is just one of the wild antics that took over Philly Sunday night. Chaos took over the streets of the city after the Eagles beat the Patriots with fans setting fires, pushing over cars, damaging property and climbing light poles — even though they were greased up.

Philly.com reported that Eagles fans tipped over a car outside of a hotel and that a group of looters had broken into a convenience store screaming, “Everything is free,” while grabbing merchandise.

“Perhaps some fans got a little too rowdy,” ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez said on Good Morning America of the aftermath.

Pointing out the damage inflicted upon a local Macy’s, Benitez revealed that the department store’s doors had been “completely smashed” and that there was “glass everywhere” from broken windows.

Benitez reported that “thousands and thousands” of people took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the team’s win.

“You had these cars that were set on fires, people were sliding down these poles,” he said before explaining that a group of Eagles fans had also climbed on top of an awning at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton hotel, and that the awning eventually collapsed from the weight, injuring several people.

The chaotic scene in Philly was much different than the scene painted by Gisele Bündchen, who shared a sweet photo with husband Tom Brady and their son after the game.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!” Bundchen wrote alongside the image of herself consoling Brady.