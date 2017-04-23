Study Finds Diet Soda May Increase Risk of Stroke and Dementia

Diet soda could be tough on the brain, but scientists raise some caution flags. #AHANews https://t.co/xPJ7qk9nYu pic.twitter.com/WlVkfVOg1n — American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) April 21, 2017

A new study suggests that diet soda may increase a person’s risk of stroke and dementia.

The study was published in the American Heart Association’s Journal and researched diet sodas as well as other artificially sweetened drinks, WSBT reports. Although it has a few critics, the researchers have admitted they do not have a concrete cause-an-effect relationship between the two.

“Our study shows a need to put more research into this area given how often people drink artificially-sweetened beverages,” said Matthew Pase, Ph.D., a senior fellow in the department of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine, Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, and the Framingham Heart Study.

“Although we did not find an association between stroke or dementia and the consumption of sugary drinks, this certainly does not mean they are a healthy option. We recommend that people drink water on a regular basis instead of sugary or artificially sweetened beverages.”

The researchers also revealed more research has to be done on this topic. “We know that limiting added sugars is an important strategy to support good nutrition and healthy body weights, and until we know more, people should use artificially sweetened drinks cautiously,” said Rachel K. Johnson, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., past chair of the American Heart Association’s Nutrition Committee. “They may have a role for people with diabetes and in weight loss, but we encourage people to drink water, low-fat milk or other beverages without added sweeteners.”

