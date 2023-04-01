Stormy Daniels Pulls out of Piers Morgan Interview in Wake of Donald Trump Indictment Citing 'Security Issues'

Adult film star Stormy Daniels called off a "global exclusive" interview with Piers Morgan according to a tweet by the controversial host. According to Deadline, Daniels reportedly cited "security issues" as her reason for delaying the interview on short notice.

"Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen," Morgan wrote. "Hope she's OK." The tweet dropped 20 minutes before the interview was supposed to take place.

According to Deadline, the interview was set for TalkTV and Fox Nation and would have been Daniels' first interview since Donald Trump was indicted related to payments made to the adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment against Trump has not been unsealed yet, with a judge set to arraign the former president on Tuesday in New York City. The former president has reportedly agreed to turn himself in, with 2:15 the rumored time, according to CNN.

Daniels has been thrust back into the spotlight of Trump's presidential hopes and weighed in on the news of his indictment on Thursday, thanking people who had been supportive since her story grabbed headlines back in 2016. "Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne," she wrote.

If Trump is somehow convicted, he will be the second presidential hopeful Daniels has had a connection to in recent years. June 2022 saw Daniels' former lawyer Michael Avenatti get sentenced to 4 years in prison over defrauding the adult film star of nearly $300 million according to NPR.

The response to Trump's indictment has been split, which should be expected at this point. For those on the left, this is the Waterloo they've been predicting for the former president since he rode down his golden escalator in 2015. For those on the right and those who support Trump, this is the greatest crime since Eve went for a snack.