Stormy Daniels Shows All, Tells All in Penthouse Interview, Photos

Stormy Daniels reportedly gave another interview on her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, and this time the filters were off since the outlet was Penthouse magazine.

Daniels has spoken on numerous occasions about having slept with the president in 2006. Most recently, she sat down for an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, recounting her allegations in their entirety.

Another interview is reportedly coming soon, and this one will spare no details. According to Page Six, Daniels gave a graphic account of her liasion with President Trump in the upcoming issue of Penthouse magazine.

“She answers a lot of questions about Trump that Anderson Cooper didn’t ask,” an insider told Page Six.

“It’s a great feature. She looks amazing,” added a spokeswoman for the magazine. When asked how much Daniels was paid for the exclusive, the representative responded, “Why would I tell you that?”

In addition to the interview, Daniels reportedly posed for nude photos for the magazine, though that is hardly surprising considering her long career as an adult film star, writer and producer. She will appear on the cover of the issue, which is set to hit news stands at the end of this month.

Daniels has claimed that she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump on one occasion in 2006, one year after he married first lady Melania Trump and just a few months after she had given birth to their son, Barron Trump. In the 60 Minutes interview, Daniels explained the encounter as mainly an attempt to get cast on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice reality show.

According to Daniels, she and Trump maintained a correspondence after their encounter, though she never slept with him again. She claims that she broke off their relationship when he made it clear that she wouldn’t be appearing on the show.

Since then, Daniels has said that she’s been intimidated into silence about the affair on multiple occasions. She was allegedly paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in order to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the affair. However, Daniels and her lawyer have since challenged the legitimacy of the document for several reasons, and she has even offered to return the money in order to set the record straight.

Daniels and Cohen are currently locked in legal battle on multiple fronts. She is suing the attorney for defamation, while also petitioning a judge to officially declare her NDA void.

On Monday, federal agents raided Cohen’s office, seizing documents pertaining to the Stormy Daniels scandal and the alleged payment.

“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan told the New York Times. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”