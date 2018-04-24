Stormy Daniels’ New Adult Film Bringing in Huge Numbers

Adult Film star Stormy Daniels has released a new movie and it is reportedly bringing in huge numbers.

According to TMZ, the new film, Stormy's Secret, has already garnered more than 150,000 views on a teaser clip posted to the Brazzers' website.

That is more than the total number of views on the adult film production company's two previous movie teasers combined, the outlet reports.

Many thought that Daniels had retired from the adult film industry but she simply was taking a break after suffering a back injury and has vowed to make a comeback in 2018.

There are swirling reports that Daniels once had an affair with current U.S. President Donald Trump. While he has been noticeably quiet about her in the past months, President Trump recently broke his silence on Daniels.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Earlier this month, the 39-year-old unveiled a sketch of a man that she claims threatened her in Las Vegas about seven years ago. She alleged that the man approached her and demanded that she "leave Trump alone" and "forget the story."

Trump, who does not appear to have made any official public statements about Daniels before now, tweeted in response to someone sharing the sketch along with a photo of Daniels and her husband, Brendon Miller, who looks strikingly similar to the man in the sketch.

"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man," Trump tweeted. "A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

While at least one person noted the resemblance of Daniels' spouse, shortly after the sketch was released many others thought it looked like New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Even though the public has only recently become aware of the alleged relationship between the two, actor Seth Rogen admitted that Daniels told him about it a decade ago.

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Rogen explained that the two of them chatted while she was on set for two of his films, 2005's The 40-Year-Old Virgin and 2007's Knocked Up, both of which she briefly appeared in.

"I've known Stormy Daniels a long time and I'll be honest she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago," Rogen said. "At the time when you ask porn star who they've been sleeping with and they say Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that you could have said."

"So yeah she mentioned it actually. She did mention it and again at the time it wasn't that surprising," he added. "And as his campaign rolled out it became clear that no one cared about anything he did so it didn't really occur to me that it would come out or anyone would care about it. But when it did I was like, 'oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that!' "