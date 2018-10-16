Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Suit Against President Donald Trump Dismissed

A federal judge tossed out Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against President Donald Trump on Monday, according to a report by the New York Post.

Daniels was suing the president over a particular tweet from April, in which he effectively accused her of lying. Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, argued that Daniels’ livelihood depends on her trustworthiness, and a tweet from a public official constituted an attack on her financial future.

Los Angeles U.S. District Court Judge S. James Otero denied this case on Monday. Not only did he throw it out, but he ordered Daniels to pay the president’s legal fees in the whole affair.

“The tweet in question constitutes ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ normally associated with politics and public discourse in the U.S.,” read Otero’s ruling. “The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement.”

The president celebrated his victory by attacking Daniels on Twitter yet again on Tuesday morning. He tweeted a quote from Fox News’ report on the case, adding his own colorful commentary as well.

“‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” wrote the President of the United States. “She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Many replied with horror that the president would personally attack someone on his official Twitter account, which has effectively become a soapbox for his administration.

“I think all sensible Americans should take a moment and reflect that this person is the President of the United States, an individual who’s supposed to represent the best of America,” one person wrote.

“I had to look away and look again,” added another. “Did the President of the United States just call a woman “horseface” in official comms? JFC. Can somebody tell the people running this simulation to reset this one?there’s some bugs in it. Try taking the cartridge out and blowing in it.”

The president’s intial tweet, which sparked the lawsuit in the first place, came at the height of Daniels’ case against the president. It was specifically targeting the story about the an anonymous thug threatening her to keep her silence in a Las Vegas parking lot. The president retweeted the sketch, adding a comment of his own.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” he wrote at the time. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”