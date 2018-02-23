Stormy Daniels Appearance Met With Yawns on Long Island

Adult film star Stormy Daniels took the stage at a Long Island, New York gentleman’s club recently, but her appearance was reportedly met with yawns.

According to the New York Post, when the DJ announced Daniels, she came out and performed for a lukewarm crowd who did not seem all that thrilled for her to be there.

“I don’t think [Stormy’s] hot at all — I think she’s average,” one patron said, while another called her performance “horrible.”

A dancer at the venue told reporters, however, “A guy would rather see Stormy Daniels on stage than get a dance from one of us,” and then added, “I guess it’s kind of cool to meet a porn star — she seems like an all right person.”

Not everyone at Gossip Club NY had a poor impression of Daniels, as the club’s co-owner, Brian Rosenberg, said, “It’s not a porn star story, I think it’s a cultural story. And it’s very rare her industry is involved in the political landscape — it’s worlds colliding.”

Rosenberg’s comment is a reference to the allegations that Daniels once had an affair with the current U.S. President, Donald Trump.

The President’s attorney, Michael Cohen, reportedly admitted to journalists that he did pay Daniels $130,000 before election day to keep quiet about the relationship as part of a non-disclosure agreement.

Now though, according to Daniels’ manager, “Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” as reported by The Wrap.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in January, Daniels very cautiously deflected questions about her rumored relationship with Trump. She did, however, reveal that she did not sign her name to a reported denial letter of the affair which began circulating.

“It came from the internet,” Daniels replied when pressed to answer where the statement originated. “I’m also an FBI agent and I’m a man, according to the internet today.”

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claims to have thought to herself.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.