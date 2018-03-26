Trending

Social Media Reacts to Stormy Daniels’ Revealing ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels gave a revealing sit-down interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels gave a revealing sit-down interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes.

Daniels confirmed a laundry list of details viewers had been speculating about for months, including that she did have sex with now-President Donald Trump, that she spanked him during the encounter, that she did it to get on Celebrity Apprentice and that she and her daughter where physically threatened after giving an interview about the affair to In Touch magazine back in 2011.

Despite the interview being delayed by a college basketball game between Duke and Kansas going into overtime, social media users couldn’t wait to sound off on Twitter.

In the interview, Daniels recalled her 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

“He said that it was great, he had a great evening, and it was nothing like he expected, that I really surprised him, that a lotta people must underestimate me, that he hoped that I would be willing to see him again and that we would discuss the things we had talked about earlier in the evening,” Daniels said.

Daniels went into detail about her interactions with Trump, saying that he kept trying to set up meetings with her and promising that she’d be a contestant on the reality show, but never came through on the promise.

Following her 2011 tell-all interview, Daniels recalled being approached by a mysterious man in a Las Vegas parking lot and told to keep quiet.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Daniels said. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Daniels said she took that as a direct threat.

“I was rattled,” Daniels said. “I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna– drop her.”

