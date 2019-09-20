Storm Area 51: Social Media Sounds off on Facebook Event With Hilarious Tweets, Memes

Storm Area 51 Day has effectively taken over social media, with many users sounds off on the satirical Facebook event with some hilarious tweets and memes. Back in July, the notion of the event began to make waves, after the event page “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” began to gain national and global popularity. “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” a description of the page read.

Despite repeated warnings from authorities to stay away, many alien enthusiasts descended upon rural Nevada ahead of “Storm Area 51” day. https://t.co/nC4AFCGhhk — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 20, 2019

Now, memes and jokes galore and running rampant on social media sites, with one person tweeting out, “What if the people who come back from the raid are actually clones of the people who went.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“u know what f— it i was bout to head to bed but people actually went to Area 51 and u got kids naruto running behind reporters i guess we refreshing #livefromthearea51raid for the next 2hrs huh,” someone else said.

when the aliens were having a good time at area 51 but now they’re “free” so they have to go to college, be in debt, and pay bills #livefromthearea51raid #Area51 pic.twitter.com/Mh1baZXrYD — lina (@meatball338) September 20, 2019

“mate what if the government admitted that they previously covered up proof of aliens so close to the Area 51 raid to push the people who want to expose them into trespassing so that they can arrest and silence them,” another person offered.

“I hope people’s self preservation kicks in and we won’t have to read about people’s deaths as they ACTUALLY TRY TO STORM AREA 51,” one other person said. “‘They can’t kill us all.’ Uh, they TOTALLY can and ABSOLUTELY will. If you’re lucky they’ll just premptively arrest you all.”

Area 51 Guard: Uh should we arrest him for taking a picture of himself on the next to this?🤔

Other Area 51 Guard: No he’s not in the area so he’s okay for now😒

Plainrock124: Heh suckers😏 pic.twitter.com/8F2A90MLQj — Tac (@Tac2back) September 20, 2019

“Catch me legally walking into Area 51 with a white claw in hand so base security can’t arrest me cuz ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws,” another user joked.

“On this date humans across the country, young and old came together to address the climate crisis,” one last person quipped. “Not to be out done, another group gathered together to storm area 51 in Nevada. There has been one arrest for public urination this far at the later event.”