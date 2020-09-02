Stimulus Checks: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Dogged on Twitter Over Stalled Relief Talks
The American people are lashing out against prominent political figures who are holding up more pandemic relief funds from being dispersed. Democrats and Republicans alike are being grilled online, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is not exempt from these digital lashings. The finance figurehead has been a key figure in the talks concerning a second stimulus check, and those talks have not been fruitful.
Mnuchin, the controversial former head of OneWest Bank, tweeted on Monday about how he was set to appear on Lou Dobbs Tonight and "discuss our ongoing efforts to support American jobs and kids and our push to get the Democrats to take action." This tweet rubbed many people the wrong way, being as they passed the HEROES Act for further relief months ago, but the Senate refuses to discuss it. Many people pointed this fact out and took other shots at the Trump administration official. Scroll through to read some of the messages sent Mnuchin's way.
Instead of pitching Trump, can you please push @senatemajldr to work! We’re dying out here, and he’s playing politics with our chances of survival.— J. Long (@long_standing) September 1, 2020
Dear Steven, I believe you shout educate yourself. It might don’t give you more money, but at least you will be more intelligent. #VoteThemAllOut2020 https://t.co/sSe2TWbtaI— danielascholz (@danielascholz7) September 1, 2020
Hard to get those pesky Democrats to take action when they passed legislation 3 months ago specifically to take action and Senate then refused to take up and pass the legislation. https://t.co/Uc5ySF1b0X— Richard Field (@tyillc) August 31, 2020
You just failed miserably @stevenmnuchin1 in testifying in front of house of committee meeting. Literally stumbled when asked about crucial items. Even with a chart presented behind you, you avoided the answers.— frankin4s (@frankin4s) September 1, 2020
Biggest Corruption program is PPP w/ @mnuchin refusing oversight only to protect the Republicans fingers in the Cash! The funds need to be returned! The oversight needs to the improved ASAP!@WhipClyburn— Jaydee (@JanetDanner) September 1, 2020
Democrats already took action— pam miller (@badkitty251) August 31, 2020
We've had it with the whole damned bunch of you THIEVES of the American People! #VOTE! https://t.co/we2m9zkZox— Johnny LeRose (@JohnnyLeRose) September 1, 2020