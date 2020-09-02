Stimulus Checks: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Dogged on Twitter Over Stalled Relief Talks

The American people are lashing out against prominent political figures who are holding up more pandemic relief funds from being dispersed. Democrats and Republicans alike are being grilled online, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is not exempt from these digital lashings. The finance figurehead has been a key figure in the talks concerning a second stimulus check, and those talks have not been fruitful.

Mnuchin, the controversial former head of OneWest Bank, tweeted on Monday about how he was set to appear on Lou Dobbs Tonight and "discuss our ongoing efforts to support American jobs and kids and our push to get the Democrats to take action." This tweet rubbed many people the wrong way, being as they passed the HEROES Act for further relief months ago, but the Senate refuses to discuss it. Many people pointed this fact out and took other shots at the Trump administration official. Scroll through to read some of the messages sent Mnuchin's way.