Stimulus Checks: Some Still Venting About Not Receiving Payment Yet

Millions of Americans have still not gotten their Economic Impact Payment — or "stimulus check" — from the IRS, and tensions are beginning to run high. On social media, many are lashing out at the IRS for the delayed and confusing disbursement of the emergency funds. Some are also sharing tragic stories about why they need this payment badly.

The U.S. government tasked the IRS with distributing Economic Impact Payments to individual Americans via the same methods they used to send out 2018 and 2019 tax returns. The method has proven to have plenty of issues, as millions of Americans are still waiting on their check now. Some have grown frustrated with the IRS' new Get My Payment app, which is supposed to help them update their banking information, mailing address and track the status of their payment. In many cases it is not working as planned.

Some Americans are especially upset because on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the stimulus checks sent out by mail would be delayed so that the Treasury Department could print President Donald Trump's name in the memo section. The president is not authorized to sign checks from the U.S. government, and this unconventional move could cost some another week without their much-needed money.

Others simply want an update and a functional platform for tracking their money so that they can plan accordingly. Here is what social media has been saying about the delayed Economic Impact Payments.