Stimulus Checks: How Some People Are Spending Their Cash
Millions of Americans have now gotten their "stimulus check" from the U.S. government — up to $1,200 for emergency relief during the coronavirus pandemic. The payments are meant to help out individuals impacted by the virus and the ensuing economic fallout, as public events are shut down and spending grinds to a halt. Of course, the decision of how to spend that money rests with the recipient at the end of the day.
Each "stimulus check" is worth up to $1,200 for qualifying Americans, and is being sent even to those who have not lost their jobs due to the pandemic. They are being sent out by the IRS via the same methods used to distribute 2018 and 2019 tax refunds. Millions of payments were issued through direct deposit last week, and millions more will be going by mail by the end of the month. Many people are scrambling to get the much-needed payment as fast as possible.
Already spent my stimulus check pic.twitter.com/zoMsrXWj0a— Bello Kevy (@Bello_Kevy) April 19, 2020
The hectic distribution of the checks aside, there has been plenty of confusion about the purpose of these payments. They are now being commonly referred to as "stimulus checks," though the IRS itself is calling them Economic Impact Payments. The word "stimulus" has many people thinking that the money needs to be spend at once in order to stimulate the economy.
Their true name carries a different connotation. For many people, the payments simply cushion the impact of the economic fallout caused by this virus. Most are being used to cover rent and utilities, keep food on the table or acquire medical care and supplies.
Still, plenty of people are having fun with their stimulus check — joking or otherwise — on social media. Here are some of the best ways Twitter users are spending their Economic Impact Payments.
Bills
And the ones that do, are going through HELL here trying to file for it. And this 1 time "stimulus check"? $1200 is spent like pocket change in most families, just on rent and other bills. Need I also mention how people have stated they HAVEN'T GOTTEN THEIR CHECKS? (cont)— Magic Killer✨💀 (@CuckooParade) April 19, 2020
Y’all when May rent is due but you spent your #stimuluscheck on tvs and Doordash: pic.twitter.com/401EPCKeCN— Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) April 19, 2020
Savings
I wish I would’ve spent my stimulus check instead of putting it in savings 🤣— Kam 👑 (@my_ambiti0n) April 19, 2020
Those checks were always meant to be spent, not saved. It's a "stimulus" check to "stimulate" the economy.— Mustard on the Yeet⚪💜💛🏁 (@callmesmooth) April 19, 2020
Long-Term Food and Supplies
Smart things to purchase with your stimulus check in no particular order:
-Non perishable food surplus
-Water storage and filtration
-Guns and ammo
-solid gold/silver
-crypto (do your research 1st)
-gardening supplies
-chickens + coop
-small greenhouse
Anything I'm missing?— Matthew (@MWS745) April 19, 2020
Cat Toys
Apparently Desi has spent his Donald Trump-branded stimulus check already. There's $600 worth of cat toys on our VISA bill.— @TerryDullum (@TerryDullum) April 19, 2020
Church
Just saw where a “pastor” has told his congregation to give their stimulus checks to his church so he can decide where the money could be best spent. He was wearing an expensive suit in the interview.— Will K. (@glexflyer) April 19, 2020
Guns
definitely spent like half of my stimulus check on a gun ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— kara (@StreetToad) April 19, 2020
Either that, or they're out hunting for their food, since they either have no money to buy it at the store, or couldn't find it in the store.
Or, maybe it's just because we're here in WV, and they spent their stimulus check on new guns.— Curtiss Grymala (he/him/his) (@cgrymala) April 19, 2020
Promoted Instagram Posts
spent my entire stimulus check on promoting my most recent instagram post— bhoss bhabie (@bhossbhabie) April 19, 2020
Fireworks
Which Ewa Beach boy spent their stimulus check on fireworks???— DamnG. (@gxvillon) April 19, 2020
Paralysis by Analysis
Still haven’t spent my stimulus check yet 👀— AfroRosa 🇵🇷 (@joservic) April 19, 2020
