Stimulus Checks: Slow Passage for Second Payment Is Causing Rent Issues

Americans from all over the nation have been more than ready for a second stimulus checks, as the financial strains from the coronavirus pandemic continue to be challenge for many. Notably, the slow passage of the next payment had been causing rent issues for a large number of people. This is clear from the numerous social media posts referring to this very situation quite specifically.

Following the $1,200 payments provided in the first relief bill — the CARES Act — House Democrats drafted a new bill — the HEROES Act — and passed it. This bill would have increased the amount of payments to individuals and families. Senate Republicans then drafted their own bill — the HEALS Act — as they were put off by much of what the HEROES Act contained. This bill has been hung up as lawmakers are in negotiations over the details, as Democrat politicians cited it as not providing enough financial relief to citizens. While government leaders in Washington discuss what the bill will feature, many are just desperate to get something, so they can pay their rent. Scroll down to read what those affected are saying on Twitter.