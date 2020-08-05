Stimulus Checks: Slow Passage for Second Payment Is Causing Rent Issues
Americans from all over the nation have been more than ready for a second stimulus checks, as the financial strains from the coronavirus pandemic continue to be challenge for many. Notably, the slow passage of the next payment had been causing rent issues for a large number of people. This is clear from the numerous social media posts referring to this very situation quite specifically.
Following the $1,200 payments provided in the first relief bill — the CARES Act — House Democrats drafted a new bill — the HEROES Act — and passed it. This bill would have increased the amount of payments to individuals and families. Senate Republicans then drafted their own bill — the HEALS Act — as they were put off by much of what the HEROES Act contained. This bill has been hung up as lawmakers are in negotiations over the details, as Democrat politicians cited it as not providing enough financial relief to citizens. While government leaders in Washington discuss what the bill will feature, many are just desperate to get something, so they can pay their rent. Scroll down to read what those affected are saying on Twitter.
Biden should tell the democRAT's to get off there (.) and pass the stimulus bill so the people here in the USA can pay there rent— johnny cupp (@goingtowin1) August 5, 2020
Hopefully the stimulus check comes in soon and I'll be set for rent 🤞🏾— @mmyof3lvvs1995 (@mmyof3luvs) August 4, 2020
@SenSchumer— Darcy Vance (@Katt2080) August 4, 2020
Why are people only getting $1200?
That’s not even a rent payment, much less groceries and other bills.
Many people are in the workforce but not eligible for unemployment.
Stimulus should be $2,000!
Now that the stimulus checks are gone, my household income is not enough to pay rent, let alone bills. We have enough saved for three months. The Democratic House passed their bill months ago. The Republican Senate has personally failed my family and countless others.— Katie Golden-Brady (@katieisgolden) August 4, 2020
Rent due again. Thank God we got that one stimulus check back in April.— ahhhriel (@sayahhhriel) August 4, 2020
This is deplorable, and inhuman!!! They gave billions away to rich during the first stimulus, now they are arguing over a few $100 dollars. People who will go HUNGRY, who will become HOMELESS by not being able to pay rent, or mortgage. While #MoscowMitch and Senators go home.— Mike Vauthier (@mvauthier) August 4, 2020
um can we pls get a stimulus check for college students like i literally can’t afford next months rent ❤️— 𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒂 ʚ♡ɞ (@stargrrls) August 4, 2020
Where is the stimulus for the unemployed from 7/26-8/01?!!! Isnt it the stimulus supposed to end on July 31? I can only pay for the house rent and utilities but I cant buy food anymore!Calfresh denied my application this time of pandemic while I’m unemployed!This is unacceptable!— @chikadoo (@ChikaDo17792284) August 4, 2020
i’ve had three anxiety attacks today bc i don’t know if i’ll be able to pay my rent but please continue going off about how people don’t deserve a stimulus check— rust belt hunny (@sovietbabie) August 4, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi , @SenSchumer , respectfully, ppl are suffering struggling to pay rent, bills, and put food on the table. Please can u pass a bill for a stimulus check?— Allison♓✨ (@AllieK02) August 4, 2020
the fact that we are now in august and they still haven't finished negotiating or deciding on a second stimulus check is astonishing. unemployment is running out, rent is due and people are hungry.— sarah🌙 (@shotoutofthesky) August 4, 2020
@senatemajldr stop protecting the rich and get on with the stimulus package. The people are standing on lines for 8 hours or more for food. The people are worried about not being able to meet their rent or mortgage payments. We must vote you all out.— Louise Cottrell (@ldoodlehead) August 4, 2020
Tired of all these news conferences over the same redundant bs. I need @realDonaldTrump to speak on the next relief bill and getting the senate to agree! Some of us don’t know how we are going to pay rent this next month without the stimulus! @WhiteHouse— Mrs. Blanks (@CaitlinBlanks) August 4, 2020
With the CARES stimulus in place, I was able to start saving money to pay for student loans in Oct. Now that it’s expired, the amount I receive a week wouldn’t even pay my rent for a month, let alone allow me to eat— Queen Maeve 👑 (@maevesraves) August 4, 2020