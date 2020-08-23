Stimulus Checks: Many Are Losing Hope More Relief Will Come
As of this writing, Congress is still nowhere close to a deal when it comes to more stimulus checks. The latest "skinny" proposal doesn't include any sort of direct payments to Americans, so hope for another $1,200 payment is arguably at a new low. With politicians on either sign showing no signs of budging on their far-reaching plans, the outlook is dismal.
Many Americans are feeling this new low and are making their feelings known on Twitter, among other places. Among the cries of people demanding Congress pay another direct payment, some are simply venting and saying they have given up on Congress and the White House when it comes to striking a deal. Scroll through to read some of the reactions in this vein.
You are kidding, right? We are not getting stimulus checks and he only did orders for payroll tax cut and an unemployment booster of a lousy 300. That is basically it. We need more than that!— Julie A. Diorio (@JulieDiorio1) August 16, 2020
Let this sink in : We are not getting our stimulus checks 😡He does not care 😡https://t.co/9x38vtJl7j https://t.co/EPQGyLURE5— VICTORY (@kaur_jeeto) August 16, 2020
What about a stimulus check? I am the head of my house and we are not receiving anything. I am trying my best to work some hours in different places but I am not getting enough money to pay all my bills.— Mrs Olivo (@Christie_432) August 18, 2020
Lmfao we are NOT getting another stimulus so y’all need to just throw that thought out the window 😂— ; (@chicagoanshy_) August 18, 2020
SO???? We are not getting a second stimulus check now? 😡— Kyle 🚒💪 (@firedawg1984) August 19, 2020
We are not divided when it comes to our voting in November we will remember about not getting released of the second rounds of stimulus checks not being considered by the postal services are🤔— Mel Bea (@QUATER21244) August 19, 2020
No we are not! My family is still struggling as are millions of others. That doesn’t look like a strong economy to me! Still waiting on that $300 unemployment & that second $1200 stimulus you all promise months ago! Stop getting our hopes up then crush them!!— MARLA SINCLAIR (@sinclair_marla) August 20, 2020
Am I the only one who thought there would definitely be another round of Stimulus Checks ?— J.G. (@GuelfiJohn) August 22, 2020
Well looks like us Americans dont matter we are not getting another stimulus check as promise we are hurting here while trump and the congress are sitting pretty god help us all through these hard times— Mary Cordray (@MaryCordray10) August 22, 2020