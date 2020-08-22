Second Stimulus Check: Americans Call on Congress to Get Back to Work on Next Payment

The date is Aug. 22, which is months after Congress passed the CARES Act, the primary piece of coronavirus pandemic relief that Congress passed. In that act, almost every American was eligible for a $1,200 economic impact payment (commonly called a stimulus check) and bolstered unemployment payments. However, many have spent that relief payment, and those expanded benefits ran out.

Congress is at a total standstill when it comes to passing further relief. Each party has scoffed at the plans presented by the other. Congress is now even recessing for several weeks, with no deal on the horizon. This break has infuriated millions around the U.S., and they are demanding the politicians in Washington, D.C. get back to work and hash out a deal. Scroll through to see some of the latest fiery comments coming out of Twitter.