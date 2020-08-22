Second Stimulus Check: Americans Call on Congress to Get Back to Work on Next Payment
The date is Aug. 22, which is months after Congress passed the CARES Act, the primary piece of coronavirus pandemic relief that Congress passed. In that act, almost every American was eligible for a $1,200 economic impact payment (commonly called a stimulus check) and bolstered unemployment payments. However, many have spent that relief payment, and those expanded benefits ran out.
Congress is at a total standstill when it comes to passing further relief. Each party has scoffed at the plans presented by the other. Congress is now even recessing for several weeks, with no deal on the horizon. This break has infuriated millions around the U.S., and they are demanding the politicians in Washington, D.C. get back to work and hash out a deal. Scroll through to see some of the latest fiery comments coming out of Twitter.
If Congress goes another week without a second stimulus, then in November voters need to vote the congressional leaders out Nancy Pelosi @TeamPelosi and Kevin McCarthy @GOPLeader they are both up for re-election in 2020. The top Senators from both parties need to be voted out too https://t.co/noOI7rIs0P— John Kee (@John71Kee) August 22, 2020
#OccupyCongress If left to their own devices congress would let us starve. We need to force them to get back to work and help all the Americans who are hungry, homeless and struggling through no fault of their own.— AspiringTransRevolutionary 🚩🏳️🌈✊💋 (@CuteTransRev) August 21, 2020
Can Congress please get to work on this Stimulus Bill, some people don’t make the money they are making...— Joanna McKinney (@Joannajojomck) August 20, 2020
Congress needs to get back to work. https://t.co/V4Ts4ow6Hj— Gayle Alexia (@yarvet49) August 22, 2020
Well looks like us Americans dont matter we are not getting another stimulus check as promise we are hurting here while trump and the congress are sitting pretty god help us all through these hard times— Mary Cordray (@MaryCordray10) August 22, 2020
Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t call Congress back for the unemployment extension stimulus but she sure as hell is calling Congress back for this post office bullshit! It’s not about the people, it’s about their grab for power!￼￼￼😡— Heywood Jablowme (@misterbizzness) August 17, 2020
I'm sorry but Congress shouldn't have been on a break to begin with. In the middle of a pandemic & w/o a stimulus bill? Unacceptable.— Faceplant Into Rock (@WeNeedPlaymakrs) August 17, 2020
me trying to convince Congress to send us our second stimulus checks package already pic.twitter.com/aGFJguWh9W— Arly 🌱 (@cannamommaa) August 19, 2020